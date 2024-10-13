Anthony Chiccitt’s 3 total TDs power Robert Morris past Delaware State 23-0

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Anthony Chiccitt threw two scores and ran for a third and Robert Morris celebrated Homecoming with a 23-0 victory over Delaware State. The Colonials led 3-0 at halftime on a 37-yard field goal by Jayon Jenkins. Chiccitt then dominated the second half with touchdown passes of 42 yards to Carl Smith and 4 yards to Cole Mitchell prior to his own 20-yard touchdown run. Chiccitt completed 25 of 31 passes for 224 yards. Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for 70 yards and Smith caught three passes for 88 yards. C.J. Henry and Jaden Stewart combined for 19-of-30 passing for 151 yards for the Hornets.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.