Anthony Chiccitt throws for 307 yards and 5 touchdowns in Robert Morris’ 55-28 win over Mercyhurst

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Anthony Chiccitt threw for 307 yards and five touchdowns, Noah Robinson had 116 yards receiving and two scores and Robert Morris beat Mercyhurst 55-28. Robert Morris scored the opening 21 points of the game and then closed the first half with two scoring drives in the final 3:04 to take a 34-14 lead at the break. One play after Mercyhurst got within 21-12, Chiccitt and Robinson connected on a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown. After the Lakers went three and out, Chiccitt led Robert Morris on a 59-yard drive ending in a 17-yard completion to Trenell Ridgley. Chiccitt’s fifth touchdown pass went for 2 yards to Ethan Shine for a 41-21 lead late in the third quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.