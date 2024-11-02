Anthony Chiccitt and Shawn Charles connect for an 82-yard TD, and Robert Morris beats Merrimack 6-0

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Anthony Chiccitt threw for 236 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown, to help Robert Morris beat Merrimack 6-0 on Saturday in the first meeting between the programs. Chiccitt threw a deep pass down the left sideline and Shawn Charles outran the defense for an 82-yard touchdown to cap a 99-yard drive with 4:54 left in the third quarter. The point-after attempt was blocked. Robert Morris held Merrimack to just 264 yards. Jamar Shegog, who was named the Northeast Conference defensive player of the week after making a game-high 10 tackles last week, increased his production with 15 (five solo) tackles.

