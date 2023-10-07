Antario Brown runs for four long touchdowns, Northern Illinois runs over Akron 55-14

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Antario Brown ran for a career-high 280 yards and had four long touchdown runs as Northern Illinois snapped a string of four straight losses and beat Akron 55-14. After the Huskies traded first-quarter touchdowns with the Zips, Brown blew through a big hole on the right side and raced 66 yards untouched. He added a 58-yard run to cap the Huskies’ four-touchdown second quarter for a 35-7 lead at halftime.

