Ansu Fati joins Brighton on season-long loan from Barcelona

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Ansu Fati was once billed as Lionel Messi’s successor at Barcelona. He will play on loan at Brighton this season. The 20-year-old Spain forward signed with the Premier League club on Friday. He hadn’t been used as a regular starter under Barcelona coach Xavi. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Fati has made more than 110 appearances for Barcelona since debuting at age 16 in August 2019. He later became the club’s youngest goalscorer in both La Liga and the Champions League.

