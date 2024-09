Ansu Fati back in Barcelona squad for Champions League game against Monaco

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ansu Fati has recovered from a foot injury and will be available for Barcelona’s match at Monaco in the Champions League. The 21-year-old forward was included in the team’s squad for Thursday’s match in Monaco for what could be his first appearance of the season with the Spanish club. He injured his right foot in training a few days after returning from a loan to English club Brighton last season. Fati hasn’t played for Barcelona since 2023.

