Anscombe continues for injured Biggar for Wales vs Georgia at the Rugby World Cup

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Gareth Anscombe will continue as the Wales flyhalf while Dan Biggar is injured after coach Warren Gatland named his team to play Georgia at the Rugby World Cup three days early. Wales is already through to the quarterfinals with three out of three wins. It will secure first place in Pool C if it earns a minimum point against Georgia on Saturday in Nantes. Georgia has a draw and two losses. Wales has changed six of the starting XV that beat Australia by a record 40-6 in Lyon on Sept. 24. Dewi Lake, handed the captaincy, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell have come into the forwards, and Tomos Williams, Anscombe and Rio Dyer into the backline. Biggar injured a chest muscle against Australia. Wales hope he’s fitfor the quarterfinals.

