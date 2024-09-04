Another ugly night for the White Sox: 2 ejections, 2 misplayed popups and a 12th straight loss

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was another ugly night for the Chicago White Sox who are setting records for futility. Two ejections and two misplayed popups led to a 12th straight loss, this time 9-0 to the Baltimore Orioles. Manager Grady Sizemore was ejected in the sixth inning for the first time since taking over as interim manager. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi followed him moments later for arguing with the umpire after striking out. Benintendi and Manuel Vargas collided while going for a popup in the second inning, allowing three runs to score. With the loss, the White Sox became the first team since 1900 with at least three losing streaks of 12 games in the same season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.