Another triple-double for Sabonis sends Kings past Wizards 143-131

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had his 35th career triple-double with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the Sacramento Kings beat the Washington Wizards 143-131 on Monday night.

De’Aaron Fox scored 12 of his 30 points during Sacramento’s 46-point third quarter, and Keegan Murray added 25 on a night when six Kings scored in double figures. Harrison Barnes had 19, Kevin Huerter 14 and Malik Monk finished with 10 as Sacramento (16-9) won for the fourth time in five games.

Jordan Poole matched his career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma added 27, but Washington (4-22) has lost 17 of its last 19 games.

Sabonis’ night included his eighth straight double-double and 21st in 25 games. The triple-double was his 17th in a Kings uniform, the most in the franchise’s Sacramento era.

The Kings’ big man scored 20 points in the first half, including nine of Sacramento’s final 18 before the break.

The Wizards tied it 40-all in the second quarter but couldn’t keep up after that and trailed for the final 30 minutes.

Fox, held out of Saturday’s win against Utah with a sore right shoulder, needs eight assists to break Mike Bibby’s Sacramento-ERA team record of 2,580.

Poole, who has scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 games, kept the Wizards close but Washington was never able to get over the hump.

The Kings led by 10 at halftime and then pulled away during their 46-point third quarter. Barnes provided 13 points and Fox had 12, including a pair of three-point plays.

Wizards: Continue their West Coast swing at Portland on Thursday.

Kings: Host the Celtics on Wednesday. Sacramento has lost four straight to Boston.

