Another Tigers pitcher gets hurt when starter Reese Olson takes comebacker off knee

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Another Detroit Tigers pitcher got hurt when starter Reese Olson took a comebacker off his left knee and exited in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers. Olson immediately dropped to the ground and grabbed his leg after being struck by Josh Smith’s sharp hit. The ball ricocheted into foul territory. Olson sat on the mound while being checked by out before getting up and gingerly walking to the dugout. Detroit has 10 pitchers on the injury list, and half of them have started games this season.

