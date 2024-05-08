Another tennis player suspended for corruption linked to match-fixing syndicate in Belgium

LONDON (AP) — A low-ranked Argentinian tennis player linked to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium has been suspended for five years for corruption. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says Eduardo Agustín Torre was sanctioned for offenses from 2017 in connection with the criminal case of syndicate leader Grigor Sargsyan. Sargsyan was given a five-year custodial sentence last year. Torre did not respond to the ITIA’s charges of 35 breaches including the facilitation of wagering and contriving the outcome of matches. The ITIA says he admitted liability by failing to respond.

