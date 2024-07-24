Another shortened start for AL strikeout leader and All-Star Garrett Crochet of the White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — American League strikeout leader Garrett Crochet fanned seven over four innings at Texas in another shortened start. The Chicago White Sox left-hander already has a career high in innings. The 25-year-old converted reliever is up to 111 1/3 innings in 21 starts. He has thrown only 10 innings in his three July starts for the White Sox. He also pitched a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game a week ago. Manager Pedro Grifol says the White Sox have to be careful to manage Crochet’s workload. Crochet upped his strikeout total to 157, two behind San Diego Padres right-hander Dylan Cease for the big league lead.

