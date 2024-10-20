Another second-half swoon leads Titans to to 34-10 loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It doesn’t appear to matter who’s behind center for the Tennessee Titans, Will Levis or, in the interim, Mason Rudolph. The same issues — unproductive second halves, turnovers and penalties — that affected the Titans through their first five games, re-appeared in a 34-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The loss dropped Tennessee to 1-5, the Titans worst start since 2015. Tennessee built a 10-0 early into the second quarter before being shut out the rest of way. Rudolph made his first start for Tennessee with Levis sidelined by a nagging injury to his throwing shoulder. Coach Brian Callahan lists Levis as week to week.

