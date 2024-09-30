Another poor passing day for the Patriots leads to more questions about when Drake Maye will start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The passing game for the New England Patriots has yet to get off the ground this season behind veteran Jacoby Brissett. Another inept performance through the air has only heightened the questions about when the Patriots will turn the offense over to hyped rookie Drake Maye. Brissett failed to reach 200 yards passing for a fourth straight game, threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown, lost a fumble and took six sacks in a 30-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that was just the latest rough outing for New England’s offense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.