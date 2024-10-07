Another Patriots loss raises the question: How long can they wait for Drake Maye?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The clock is ticking for Drake Maye. After another lackluster performance by Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots’ offense, coach Jerod Mayo took nothing off the table when looking for answers. Mayo was asked if he would discuss making a change at quarterback and he said it’s a solution-driven business. Brissett was 18 of 34 for 160 yards in the 15-10 loss to Miami. It was the Patriots’ fourth straight loss. He has yet to throw for more than 150 yards in a game. Maye was the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.