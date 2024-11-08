Another painful home defeat for Marseille as Auxerre wins 3-1 in French league

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille has slumped to its second successive French league loss at home as Auxerre grabbed a 3-1 win at the Stade Vélodrome. Roberto de Zerbi’s team was whistled and jeered by the frustrated home fans on Friday. Marseille had been bidding to keep some pressure on Paris Saint-Germain after its 3-0 loss to the Qatar-backed club in its last game at home. But it was given an early shock when Lassine Sinayoko capitalized on a mistake from defender Lilian Brassier to score. It got worse before the break, when Gaëtan Perrin and Hamed Junior Traoré scored two goals in three minutes for the visitors. A Mason Greenwood penalty was as good as it got for de Zerbi’s team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.