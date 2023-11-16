Another notable mark on the career resume of Seattle’s Bobby Wagner is sitting on the horizon

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At this point of his career, Bobby Wagner has garnered enough accolades that his resume is fully burnished. The Seattle Seahawks linebacker has plenty of numbers that back his place as one of the best defensive players of this generation. But Wagner can reach another career milestone on Sunday when the Seahawks face the only other team he’s played for in his career, the Los Angeles Rams. Wagner needs five tackles to become just the third player in league history to get at least 100 tackles in 12 consecutive seasons. The others: London Fletcher and Derrick Brooks.

