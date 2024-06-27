Another Neushul sister is going to the Paris Olympics with the US women’s water polo team

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Following in the footsteps of two older sisters who won gold with the U.S. women’s water polo team, Ryann Neushul is making her Olympic debut in Paris this summer. And she is a worthy addition to a legacy that extends beyond her family to the waters of Santa Barbara County in Southern California. The Neushul sisters are among an impressive group of competitors with Santa Barbara ties who have played a role in a run of three consecutive gold medals for the U.S. women at the Olympics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.