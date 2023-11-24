Another milestone on offer for F1 champion Max Verstappen at season-ending Abu Dhabi GP

After a record-breaking year, Formula One champion Max Verstappen isn’t ready for 2023 to end just yet. Especially when another milestone can be reached at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Another victory would take him to 54 career wins and past former Red Bull star Sebastian Vettel into outright third place on the all-time list. Verstappen says “it will end at one point, but hopefully not too soon.” Verstappen is looking for a record-extending 19th win of the season but acknowledged he already has one eye on 2024.

