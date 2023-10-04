Another inconsistent defense threatens to ground No. 9 USC’s loftiest ambitions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California scored a combined 90 points in back-to-back road victories over the past two weeks to remain unbeaten in Lincoln Riley’s second season in charge. The No. 9 Trojans also fell four spots in the AP Top 25 during those two weeks. That’s because the college football world knows USC’s defense has been leaky and inconsistent for a second season under Riley and his longtime defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch. Despite another year of talent additions, the Trojans are still struggling to stop anybody for an entire game. It’s draining the momentum from any national title aspirations at USC.

