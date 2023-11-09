Another Final Four banner awaits Miami’s Jim Larrañaga, who is not slowing down

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jim Larrañaga and the Miami Hurricanes will take one last look back at last season on Friday night. No. 13 Miami will unveil its Final Four banner before facing UCF. Larrañaga is the only coach in the country to make the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons. And now about six decades into his coaching life, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

