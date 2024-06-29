Another embarrassment for a proud soccer-nation: Italy’s title defense limps away at Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — In the end, 10 months weren’t enough for Italy coach Luciano Spalletti to have the Azzurri playing like his title-winning Napoli team. Italy’s defense of its European Championship title limped to an end on Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Switzerland in the round of 16. It was less of a fight from Italy and more a whimper that that recast its Euro 2020 title win as somewhat of an anomaly. That triumph came sandwiched between two failed attempts to qualify for the World Cup. Spalletti was appointed Italy coach last August after Roberto Mancini suddenly resigned. He says “I probably need to get to know my team a bit better to be able to set things up better.”

