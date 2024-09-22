Another early Pulisic goal ends this time with a derby victory for AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Another early goal for Christian Pulisic and this time a positive outcome for AC Milan. Pulisic’s 10th-minute strike was canceled out by Federico Dimarco but Matteo Gabbia netted two minutes from time as the Rossoneri won 2-1 at Inter Milan on Sunday for their first derby victory since 2022. Milan also prevented Inter from claiming what would have been a record seventh straight derby victory. That eased the pressure on Milan coach Paulo Fonseca after just one win in his first five matches in charge, including a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday when Pulisic scored. New Roma coach Ivan Jurić got off to a super start as his team beat Udinese 3-0.

