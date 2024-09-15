Another dud at home for the Cowboys, who still have plenty of games to play after this one

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jerome Miron]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There will be no more need to twist around the reality of a playoff debacle to talk about an NFL-best home win streak for the Dallas Cowboys. Their 16-game regular-season home streak came to an end with a 44-19 loss to New Orleans. The Saints scored touchdowns on their first six drives. Dallas was coming off a dominating season-opening win at Cleveland and Dak Prescott played his first game since signing a $240 million, four-year contract. But the Cowboys lost again eight months after their last home game, when they fell behind 27-0 in the first half in a wild-card loss to Green Bay.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.