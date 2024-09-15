Another dud at home for the Cowboys, who still have plenty of games to play after this one

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There will be no more need to twist around the reality of a playoff debacle to talk about an NFL-best home win streak for the Dallas Cowboys. Their 16-game regular-season home streak came to an end with a 44-19 loss to New Orleans. The Saints scored touchdowns on their first six drives. Dallas was coming off a dominating season-opening win at Cleveland and Dak Prescott played his first game since signing a $240 million, four-year contract. But the Cowboys lost again eight months after their last home game, when they fell behind 27-0 in the first half in a wild-card loss to Green Bay.

