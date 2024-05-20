Another deep playoff run for Stars coach Pete DeBoer, who’s in NHL 3rd round for 5th time in 6 years

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Pete DeBoer has gotten used to deep runs in the NHL playoffs. This is the fifth time in six seasons that the coach has advanced past the first two rounds, and has done that with three different teams. He has now made the Western Conference Final in both seasons with the Dallas Stars. They host Game 1 on Thursday night. Only five other coaches have made it to the third round multiple times over the past six seasons. The only other coach to do it with multiple teams was Bruce Cassidy, with Boston in 2019 and last season with Stanley Cup champion Vegas after succeeding DeBoer there.

