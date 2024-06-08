Another Dearica Hamby double-double propels Sparks to 81-72 victory over Wings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dearica Hamby finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Sparks pull away for an 81-72 victory over the Dallas Wings, snapping a three-game skid. Hamby has eight double-doubles in 10 games this season for the Sparks (3-7). She made 9 of 16 shots from the floor, 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added four assists. Lexie Brown pitched in with 16 points — sinking 4 of 8 from 3-point range — and six assists for LA. Cameron Brink had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 but hit just 10 of 28 shots for Dallas (3-6), which has lost four in a row.

