Another day, another sub-60 round on the Korn Ferry Tour

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa made it two straight sub-60 rounds in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship, shooting an 11-under 59 on Friday on the short Pacos course to take the lead. A day after Cristobal Del Solar set the tour record with a 57, Potgieter birdied his final three holes to become the youngest player with a sub-60 round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event at 19 years, 4 months, 27 days. It is the first time in Korn Ferry history that two players have broken 60 in the same week. Potgieter had an eagle and 10 birdies on the Bogota Country Club’s 6,254-yard Pacos layout. He had a 16-under 125 total, opening Thursday with a 66 on the 7,237-yard Lagos course.

