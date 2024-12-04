Another Colorado comeback: Avalanche rally from 4-goal deficit this time in 5-4 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche continue to struggle with slow starts this season. And they continue to show ways to overcome them after rallying from a four-goal, first period deficit for a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Colorado became the first NHL team this season to win when trailing by four or more goals. And it marked the 90th time that’s happened in league history. The Avalanche happened to be the last team to do so in a 5-4 OT win over Pittsburgh in March. Artturi Lehkonen capped the comeback and newly acquired goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped all 22 shots he faced in a backup role in his Colorado debut.

