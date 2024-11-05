Another banner night for Heat center Bam Adebayo, this one to commemorate his 2nd Olympic gold medal

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo’s sneakers were trimmed in gold. Fitting, given what the night was about. Adebayo, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and Heat forward Nikola Jovic were honored Monday night for their Olympic medal accomplishments at the Paris Games. Adebayo got another banner in the rafters by winning Olympic gold as a member of the Heat, joining the one from the Tokyo Games that were played in 2021. Spoelstra was an assistant coach on the U.S. team in Paris, and Jovic won a bronze medal with Serbia.

