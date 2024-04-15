Another ankle injury rules Dortmund forward Haller out of Champions League match against Atlético

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Sébastien Haller has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Atlético Madrid with a recurrence of his left ankle injury. Dortmund coach Edin Terzić says Haller “injured his ankle again unfortunately. He will now have complete rest for a week. There will be a final diagnosis on Saturday to determine the downtime a little more precisely. We assume he won’t be available for two to three weeks.” Haller scored a late goal in Dortmund’s 2-1 loss at Atlético in the first leg on Wednesday. He was then injured early in the team’s Bundesliga win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

