Another ACC sweep keeps Wake Forest on best start since 1949

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
FILE - Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke races to third against LIU during an NCAA tournament baseball game on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in College Park, Md. Hawke is batting a team-leading .411 for the Demon Deacons, whose 26-3 record is tied for best in the nation. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gail Burton]

Wake Forest’s baseball season keeps getting better. The Demon Deacons took three games from Clemson this past weekend and are coming off their first back-to-back Atlantic Coast Conference sweeps in 21 years. They are 26-3 for their best start since 1949. The weekend rotation of Rhett Lowder, Sean Sullivan and Josh Hartle are a combined 16-2 with a 1.61 ERA with 181 strikeouts and 23 walks in just over 122 innings. The Deacons are scoring just under 10 runs per game and Tommy Hawke is batting a team-leading .411.

