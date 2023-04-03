Another ACC sweep keeps Wake Forest on best start since 1949
Wake Forest’s baseball season keeps getting better. The Demon Deacons took three games from Clemson this past weekend and are coming off their first back-to-back Atlantic Coast Conference sweeps in 21 years. They are 26-3 for their best start since 1949. The weekend rotation of Rhett Lowder, Sean Sullivan and Josh Hartle are a combined 16-2 with a 1.61 ERA with 181 strikeouts and 23 walks in just over 122 innings. The Deacons are scoring just under 10 runs per game and Tommy Hawke is batting a team-leading .411.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.