Annette O’Malley, the wife of former Dodgers owner Peter O’Malley, has died at age 81

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Annette O’Malley helped her husband Peter O’Malley promote baseball globally during his family’s ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team says she has died in Los Angeles. The couple married in 1971 in Annette’s hometown of Copenhagen, Denmark. She made many trips aboard with her husband to promote the sport, including visiting Japan over 25 times. In 1984, Annette threw out the first pitch for Game 7 of the Korea Championship Series in Seoul. Besides her husband of 52 years, she is survived by three children. Annette O’Malley was 81.

