Annecy stuns favorite Marseille to reach 1st French Cup semi

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Marseille players react at the end of the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

PARIS (AP) — Modest Annecy produced a stunning upset to knock out French Cup favorite Marseille on penalty kicks and reach the semifinals for the first time. After a dramatic 2-2 draw during which Marseille equalized in the sixth and final minute of stoppage time, Annecy won the shootout 7-6 after Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi dragged his shot wide. Marseille eliminated Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the tournament but the wait for an 11th French Cup success and first since 1989 goes on. Elsewhere defending champion Nantes beat Lens 2-1 in an all-first division game and Toulouse routed second-tier struggler Rodez 6-1.

