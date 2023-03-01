Annecy stuns favorite Marseille to reach 1st French Cup semi

PARIS (AP) — Modest Annecy produced a stunning upset to knock out French Cup favorite Marseille on penalty kicks and reach the semifinals for the first time. After a dramatic 2-2 draw during which Marseille equalized in the sixth and final minute of stoppage time, Annecy won the shootout 7-6 after Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi dragged his shot wide. Marseille eliminated Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the tournament but the wait for an 11th French Cup success and first since 1989 goes on. Elsewhere defending champion Nantes beat Lens 2-1 in an all-first division game and Toulouse routed second-tier struggler Rodez 6-1.

