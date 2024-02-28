Anna Gret Asi scores 22 with 6 assists, Oklahoma State women beat No. 24 West Virginia 68-61

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anna Gret Asi had 22 points and six assists, Quincy Noble scored 15 points and the Oklahoma State women beat No. 24 West Virginia 68-61. Hannah Gusters added 15 points for Oklahoma State. Jayla Hemingway hit a 3-pointer that gave the Mountaineers a 12-10 lead with 4:37 left but Asi tied it with a layup about a minute later and Noble added another layup that made it 14-12 with 2:27 left in the first quarter and Oklahoma State led the rest of the way. Jordan Harrison scored 22 points and Ja’Naiya Quinerly added 17 for West Virginia, which has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.

