Ann-Sophie Bettez scores in OT and Montreal edges Ottawa 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women’s Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place. Claire Dalton and Laura Stacey also scored for Montreal. Ann-Renée Desbiens was solid turning away 26 shots. Katerina Mrázová and Hayley Scamurra scored for Ottawa. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 21 shots, including a penalty shot.

