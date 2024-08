Anisimova upsets 2nd-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 to reach Toronto semifinals

TORONTO (AP) — Amanda Anisimova upset second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals, her first victory over a top-10 player in nearly two years. One of five U.S. quarterfinalists, the 22-year-old Anisimova took a mental-health break from tennis last year. She has two WTA Tour titles — in 2019 in Bogota and 2022 in Melbourne. Anisimova improved to 5-2 against Sabalenka after losing the previous two matchups. Anisimova will face eighth-seeded Emma Navarro in an all-American semifinal. Navarro beat fellow American Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-6 (5). In the night session, third-seeded defending champion Jessica Pegula faced Peyton Stearns in another all-American matchup, and No. 14 Diana Shnaider of Russia played No. 6 seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.