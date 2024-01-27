Angry fan chases referee in English third-division game

LONDON (AP) — An angry supporter ran onto the field and chased the referee after a late penalty decision in England’s third division. The Port Vale fan tried to confront referee Craig Hicks after he awarded an 88th-minute penalty to League One leader Portsmouth, which secured a 1-0 win for the visitor. The supporter chased after Hicks, who ran into the dugout. Members of the coaching staff on the sideline intervened and stopped the fan. Port Vale posted a statement on social media saying it condemned the fan’s actions and “will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach.”

