Angry Everton fans march to Goodison Park in protest at 10-point deduction in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton fans have marched in their thousands to Goodison Park ahead of the match against Manchester United protesting against the decision to dock the team a Premier League-record 10 points for breaching financial rules. Supporters on the march held up pink cards featuring the word “corrupt” and the logo of the Premier League and chanted “We shall not be moved.” There is widespread anger at the Merseyside club at the severity of the sanction handed out by a disciplinary commission for going less than 20 million pounds over the maximum losses allowed of 105 million pounds ($130 million) across a three-year period. This was Everton’s first match since the club received the punishment.

