PARIS (AP) — Rock-bottom Angers has beaten Lille 1-0 at home to win for the first time in 22 French league games. Defender Halid Sabanovic struck the winner in off the post in the 84th minute for Angers, which had not won since Sept. 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.