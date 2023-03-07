Angers coach resigns after sexist comments

ANGERS, France (AP) — French club Angers says coach Abdel Bouhazama has resigned after making sexist comments. Bouhazama reportedly made inappropriate comments while addressing the situation of a player accused of unwanted sexual touching. This was in the buildup to losing 5-0 to Montpellier on Sunday. The comments became public on Monday and he decided to step down. The club says Bouhazama apologized to the club and women. Angers condemned Bouhazama’s remarks. Bouhazama replaced Gerard Baticle in December, and managed nine losses and two draws. Angers is 12 points from safety in the league.

