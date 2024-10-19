Anger and then joy as Garnacho goal sparks Man United fightback win against Brentford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alejandro Garnacho scored from a brilliant volley as Manchester United fought back to beat Brentford 2-1 in the English Premier League. The Argentina international fired home from a tight angle when connecting with Marcus Rashford’s cross just after halftime on Saturday. It sparked a comeback that saw Rasmus Hojlund hit that winner to secure United only its third league victory and ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag. Tottenham scored three goals in eight minutes in a 4-1 win against West Ham.

