Angels-Yankees series opener postponed because of rain; doubleheader set for Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because of rain.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms were projected for the New York area and earlier a flood watch was issued through Wednesday morning in New York City.

The teams will attempt to open their three-game series by playing a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. ET.

At 67-46, the Yankees began the day tied with the Baltimore Orioles atop the AL East. New York has won eight of nine following a 10-23 slide from June 15-July 26.

New York began a stretch of 15 straight games against sub-500 teams by taking two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays. Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 40th and 41st home runs in the first two games before being intentionally walked three times Sunday.

The Angels entered the series 12-9 in their last 21 games and took two of three at home from the New York Mets.

New York rookie Luis Gil was slated to start the opener against Angels rookie Davis Daniel and both will likely pitch one of the games Wednesday.

