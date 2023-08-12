Angels’ Trout hits off pitching machine, moving closer to return from injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout hit off a pitching machine Friday for the first time since fracturing his left hamate bone and manager Phil Nevin said the Angels’ star outfielder is nearing a return. Trout has been out since July 3 with the injury and Nevin said before the start of a series with the Astros that they believe he’s close, but that there still isn’t a timetable for his return.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.