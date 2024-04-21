Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon placed on 10-day injured list with strained left hamstring

GARY SCHATZ The Associated Press
Los Angeles Angels Anthony Rendon (6) walks from the field with Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington, left, after hitting a single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Cincinnati. Rendon left the game after the play due to an injured ankle. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carolyn Kaster]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a strained left hamstring. The 33-year-old Rendon injured the hamstring running out an infield hit, leading off the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Rendon is hitting. 267 with three RBIs this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.