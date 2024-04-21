Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon placed on 10-day injured list with strained left hamstring

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a strained left hamstring. The 33-year-old Rendon injured the hamstring running out an infield hit, leading off the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Rendon is hitting. 267 with three RBIs this season.

