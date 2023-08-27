Angels starter Chase Silseth leaves game against Mets after getting hit by throw

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels starter Chase Silseth left the game against the New York Mets after getting hit by an errant throw in the fourth inning. New York’s Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil led off the fourth with consecutive singles — the Mets’ first hits of the game. After retiring slugger Pete Alonso on a hard-lit liner to short, Silseth threw a first-pitch strike to Daniel Vogelbach. McNeil ran on the play, but Lindor did not. Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe threw back to first, which caused Lindor to break for third. Los Angeles first baseman Trey Cabbage threw back across the diamond to try and get Lindor. However, Cabbage’s throw hit Silseth in the side of the head and caromed to the Angels’ on-deck circle, allowing Lindor to score.

