Angels start workouts without Shohei Ohtani and with new manager Ron Washington

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angels Angels started spring training without Shohei Ohtani for the first time since 2017 and with a new manager in Ron Washington. Ohtani, the unprecedented two-way star, left for a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Washington took over after Phil Nevin was fired and Washington hopes to get the Angels back into the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Washington, at 71 the oldest current big league manager, is running a team for the first time since leading the Texas Rangers from 2007-14.

