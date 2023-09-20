Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s elbow surgery went well, Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles manager Phi Nevin says Angels star Shohei Ohtani elbow surgery on Tuesday went well. The Angels’ two-way star is expected to be available as a hitter on opening day next season and return to the mound in 2025. Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23, ending his pitching season. He continued as a batter through Sept. 3 until an oblique strain. Ohtani is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

