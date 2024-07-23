Angels star Mike Trout is set to begin a rehab assignment

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old Trout has been sidelined since April 29 with a torn meniscus in his left knee. He had surgery on May 3. Trout is a three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star, but his playing time has been limited by injuries for the past several years. Trout took batting practice this past weekend at the Angels’ spring training facility in Tempe, Arizona. He is batting .220 with 10 homers this season.

