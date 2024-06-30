Angels star Mike Trout is hoping to return to the team’s lineup by late July

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout repeatedly said he doesn’t have a timetable for his return. However, the Los Angeles Angels slugger did admit he would be disappointed if he wasn’t playing by the end of July. Trout hasn’t played since April 29 after an MRI exam confirmed he had torn meniscus in his left knee. The three-time AL MVP had surgery on May 3. When Trout had surgery, the initial timeline was six to eight weeks. The recovery though has gone slower than initially expected. Trout is jogging and working out on a treadmill as well as playing catch. He hasn’t started running or taking swings.

