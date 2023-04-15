Angels SS prospect Zach Neto called up, starting vs Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have promoted highly touted shortstop Zach Neto from Double-A. He’ll start and bat eighth in Saturday’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The 22-year-old is the club’s first-round pick in the 2022 draft. He’s expected to get the bulk of the playing time at the shortstop position. L.A. demoted infielder David Fletcher to Triple-A. Fletcher signed a $26 million, five-year contract before the 2021 season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.